Dubai: All beaches, public parks, markets to be closed due to unstable weather

The three-bedroom penthouse is at Nobu Residences on Saadiyat Island
Dubai's municipality announced the closure of all beaches, public parks and markets in the emirate due to prevailing weather conditions in the UAE.
Beaches in Dubai are set to be closed starting Friday night, whereas public parks and markets will be closed from Saturday.
Abu Dhabi and Sharjah also announced the temporary closure of parks and beaches in the emirates with expected turbulent weather conditions over the weekend.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
ALSO READ:
The three-bedroom penthouse is at Nobu Residences on Saadiyat Island
Despite the challenging circumstances, Ashraf's family played a crucial role in supporting the care plan, contributing to his remarkable recovery
Gold prices traded sideways after traders reacted to the stronger-than-expected US inflation data last week
Sheikh Hamdan also approved an affordable housing policy along with a project to boost start-ups in the city
University students in the Emirates run Korean clubs, wear their makeup, learn their language and visit the country for gigs
Across the Emirates, there are treatment centres to ensure necessary interventions for narcotic addict
The eatery violated Abu Dhabi's law regarding food in the emirate
The total number of patients and accompanying family members received by hospitals in the UAE has reached 1,154