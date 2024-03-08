UAE

Dubai: All beaches, public parks, markets to be closed due to unstable weather

Abu Dhabi and Sharjah also announced the temporary closure of parks and beaches in the emirates

by Web Desk

Published: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 6:59 PM

Last updated: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 10:59 PM

Dubai's municipality announced the closure of all beaches, public parks and markets in the emirate due to prevailing weather conditions in the UAE.

Beaches in Dubai are set to be closed starting Friday night, whereas public parks and markets will be closed from Saturday.

Abu Dhabi and Sharjah also announced the temporary closure of parks and beaches in the emirates with expected turbulent weather conditions over the weekend.

ALSO READ:

