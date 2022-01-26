Dream Destination

Committed to serving Indian diaspora
The Government of India’s vision is to turn the country into a $5 trillion economy by 2025. And there are several factors that support this ambition. Firstly, the government is creating multi-sectoral opportunities for investors. Secondly, it has put growth ahead of fiscal consolidation. Changing global dynamics means that countries are increasingly trying to diversify their supply chains. India is well positioned to capitalise on this opportunity. What works further in India’s favour is the demographic dividend and the inherent resilience of its people. Another positive aspect is the rising level of foreign direct investment (FDI) in India. The forex reserves of the country went past the $600 billion mark, which is the fifth largest in the world.
World-class Products and Services
HDFC Bank is offering various avenues for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) as well as foreign investors to invest in India. It offers services such as private banking, where a dedicated relationship manager helps investors meet their financial objectives. This is done through NRE fixed deposits, FCNR deposits, forward cover, and loans, which help in making the right investments for immediate as well as future financial needs. It also includes avenues such as investments in mutual funds, insurance, bonds, and trading on Indian and American stock exchanges*. Thus, investors can benefit from investing through HDFC Bank’s extensive range of world-class products and services.
Overseas Presence and Services
To cater to the needs of our esteemed clients, the bank has set up branches and representative offices to cater to Indian diaspora in Manama (Bahrain), Hong Kong, Dubai and Abu Dhabi (UAE), and Nairobi (Kenya) respectively. These offices and branches provide a one-stop-shop for our clients, addressing their banking and investment needs at their doorsteps.
* Investment products are subject to different regulations. Please check with our local offices for more details
