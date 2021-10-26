Dravid applies for India head coach post, Laxman likely to take over at NCA

Pavilion evokes experience of Amazon rainforest in Dubai.
Expo 20203 hours ago
Former India captain Rahul Dravid on Tuesday applied for the position of head coach of the Indian team.
VVS Laxman is in the race to take over from Dravid as the NCA head.
“Yes, Dravid has applied for the position of Team India head coach and Laxman is definitely in the race to take over as NCA head. Talks are on and we have to see how it goes,” a BCCI source said.
Ravi Shastri will step down as Indian coach after the T20 World Cup in UAE.
Earlier, in what came as the biggest positive for Indian cricket in recent times, Dravid had agreed to take over as the head coach of the national team. The development took place on the sidelines of the final of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League.
Dravid was always the preferred choice for the BCCI but it looks like it took Secretary Jay Shah and President Sourav Ganguly to sit down and talk with the former captain before he agreed to wear the cap full-time after travelling to Sri Lanka with the team for the limited-overs series recently during the main team’s tour of England.
Pavilion evokes experience of Amazon rainforest in Dubai.
Expo 20203 hours ago
SMEs are more fast-paced and agile unlike big firms.
Business3 hours ago
Banks are adopting different approaches for fintech.
Business3 hours ago
Q3 net profit surged by 73.2%; total deposits rose by 8.1% to Dh37b, provisions for the nine months of 2021 dropped by 31.7%
Finance3 hours ago
The US-headquartered multinational Riverbed Technology enables organisations to maximise visibility and performance across networks.
Business3 hours ago
Digital finance plays a big role in reducing poverty and combatting unemployment.
Business4 hours ago
Protesters take to the streets to demonstrate against the military takeover.
Africa4 hours ago
The 95-year-old monarch’s overnight hospital stay has raised fears over her health, given her age
World4 hours ago