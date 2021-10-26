Dravid applies for India head coach post, Laxman likely to take over at NCA

Former Indian captain Rahul Dravid.

Ravi Shastri will step down as Indian coach after the T20 World Cup in UAE

Former India captain Rahul Dravid on Tuesday applied for the position of head coach of the Indian team.

VVS Laxman is in the race to take over from Dravid as the NCA head.

“Yes, Dravid has applied for the position of Team India head coach and Laxman is definitely in the race to take over as NCA head. Talks are on and we have to see how it goes,” a BCCI source said.

Earlier, in what came as the biggest positive for Indian cricket in recent times, Dravid had agreed to take over as the head coach of the national team. The development took place on the sidelines of the final of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Dravid was always the preferred choice for the BCCI but it looks like it took Secretary Jay Shah and President Sourav Ganguly to sit down and talk with the former captain before he agreed to wear the cap full-time after travelling to Sri Lanka with the team for the limited-overs series recently during the main team’s tour of England.