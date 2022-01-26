Do you want to part of an all-girls Tabla ensemble in Dubai?

Photo: Supplied

By CT Desk Published: Wed 26 Jan 2022, 1:23 PM

Dubai-based Malhaar Centre for Performing Arts recently launched the ‘Malhaar All Girls' Tabla Ensemble’.

The tabla is an Indian percussion instrument.

"For the first time in the region such an initiative has been taken," says Jogiraj Sikidar, founder and director of Malhaar Centre for Performing Arts.

"Girls in the UAE are very keen to learn the Tabla. Malhaar’s Tabla Guru Arindam Chakravarty came up with the idea to launch an all-girls’ Tabla ensemble when he noticed their dedication and growth over the last few months," says Sikidar, adding, “In the world of Indian classical music, percussion has predominantly been a male bastion. I am extremely happy to see a reversal of the trend in the UAE and to see the young ladies making themselves heard,” says Sikidar.

"There is a misconception among many that the musical instrument needs lot of power and hence everyone thinks it’s not ideal for girls," explains Chakravarty. "I am happy to see the students pushing creative boundaries with their hard-earned expertise.”

“There are nine girls from the age group of 6-12 years who are part of this ensemble. Soon, I will be adding more and more girls into this group. I wish to present these amazing girls to the UAE audience, and I am confident that audience will love them," says Chakravarty.

"We always tried to break the stereotyped thoughts about arts. It’s so amazing to see that girls are learning Tabla whereas boys are learning traditional Indian classical dance," adds Sikidar.

If you wish to be a part of the Malhaar Tabla ensemble, email info@malhaar.ae