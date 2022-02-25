Demolished Gaza library reopens after Sheikha Budour's support

“We all know that ending it will not be easy, but I firmly believe that it is possible,” Hans Grundberg said.
Festivities and joy spread across Gaza as Samir Mansour Library, a community favorite that was demolished in the 2021 war, reopened its doors in triple of its original size.
The library's reconstruction efforts began shortly after the war when Sharjah's Sheikha Budour Al Qasimi, President of the International Publishers Association (IPA), announced she will donate the sales proceeds of her children’s book World Book Capital to help rebuild the demolished bookstore.
Palestinian Publisher Samir Mansour, the library’s owner, and his family were in a jolly spirit during the grand opening of the library in Gaza that saw Dabka performances, food and music.
A flashy signboard at the celebration site read: “Like a phoenix, we rose from the ashes."
“Words cannot explain our feelings,” the 58-year-old father of six told Khaleej Times over the phone call from Gaza a week after the opening.
“I refused to give up hope when the library, which I spent 21 years of my life to enrich and grow, was gone in a matter of seconds. I brushed the dust off my shoulders.”
He added that the reopening “would not have been possible with Sheikha Budour’s major support.”
Founded in 2000, Samir Mansour Library housed over 100,000 books worth $700,000 (Dh2.5 million) in various languages covering everything from philosophy and art history to fiction and children’s books before it was reduced to rubbles in an airstrike on May 18.
A few meters away from its original site, the library and bookshop re-emerged into a two-storey facility, spanning over 1,000 square metres, to house 300,000 books in various languages covering science, philosophy, self-help, art, history, fiction, novels, poetry and children’s books. Prominent Western titles that occupy the shelves include Victor Hugo’s Les Miserables, Fyodor Dostoevsky’s Crime and Punishment, and JK Rowling’s Harry Potter.
Within the first week of its return, Mansour said the library has already welcomed hundreds of book lovers.
Over the years, the library has grown to be a much-loved spot among the people of Gaza, who took books as their refuge from the longstanding conflict.
Mansour said he is adamant on giving voice to Palestinian authors and exporting their work to global markets. He aims to provide his community with an uninterrupted access to books by importing literature works from all over the world despite restrictions imposed and translating them into Arabic.
The 11-day war, which broke out in May 2021, destroyed homes and businesses, killing more than 250 people in Gaza. Thirteen people were killed in Israel.
