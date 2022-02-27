Covid in UAE: Masks no longer mandatory at Expo 2020 Dubai

All Expo visitors ages 18 and above must show either proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test result

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 27 Feb 2022, 6:10 PM Last updated: Sun 27 Feb 2022, 6:13 PM

Expo 2020 Dubai Covid-19 preventive measures will continue to include the mandatory wearing of masks indoors.

While event organisers do not mandate the wearing of masks at outdoor public areas, guests and staff are encouraged to continue to do so at popular entertainment venues with large attendance.

Health and safety remains a key priority, with stringent rules in place across the site. All Expo visitors ages 18 and above must show either proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test result taken within the previous 72 hours, while on-site measures include mask-wearing for visitors, staff and participants, and PCR testing facilities for Country Pavilion staff, frontline workers, and entertainers.

The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management on Saturday, January 26, announced updates to Covid-19 precautionary measures in the UAE, according to WAM, the UAE state news agency.