Covid-19 Omicron variant: France to lift ban on southern Africa flights

The new Covid variant carries a 'very high' risk of infection surges and has triggered global alarm with border closures.
coronavirus8 hours ago
France said Wednesday it will start allowing flights from southern Africa to land on its territory from Saturday, but with “drastic” restrictions allowing only French and EU residents to disembark, along with diplomats and flight crews.
These travellers must have a Covid test upon arrival, with a negative result still requiring a seven-day quarantine, while a positive test will require a 10-day quarantine, said government spokesman Gabriel Attal after a weekly cabinet meeting.
ALSO READ:
The new Covid variant carries a 'very high' risk of infection surges and has triggered global alarm with border closures.
coronavirus8 hours ago
'These are just temporary measures until we find out more about the Omicron variant'
coronavirus9 hours ago
Nigeria says found Omicron variant from October samples.
coronavirus9 hours ago
The stricter rules could be announced Thursday, but it was not clear when they might take effect.
coronavirus13 hours ago
Residents can only board flights if fully vaccinated and will have to undergo 21-days of quarantine.
coronavirus13 hours ago
The recommendation came after hours of debate about the drug’s modest benefits and potential safety issues.
coronavirus13 hours ago
US chief medical adviser says it's difficult to know whether the new variant will lead to severe disease.
coronavirus20 hours ago