Covid-19 Omicron variant: France to lift ban on southern Africa flights

Travellers must have a coronavirus test upon arrival

Photo: Reuters

By AFP Published: Wed 1 Dec 2021, 7:46 PM

France said Wednesday it will start allowing flights from southern Africa to land on its territory from Saturday, but with “drastic” restrictions allowing only French and EU residents to disembark, along with diplomats and flight crews.

These travellers must have a Covid test upon arrival, with a negative result still requiring a seven-day quarantine, while a positive test will require a 10-day quarantine, said government spokesman Gabriel Attal after a weekly cabinet meeting.

