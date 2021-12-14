Covid-19: New RT-PCR drive-thru facility opens in Sharjah

The 17-years-old now wants to inspire people of his age on losing weight and staying healthy
Health1 hour ago
NMC Healthcare has opened a new drive-thru testing facility in Sharjah with a daily capacity of conducting 20,000 tests.
The drive-thru RT-PCR screening facility at NMC Royal Hospital is the first-of-its-kind in the private sector in Sharjah and northern emirates, the healthcare group, said.
The drive-through centre opens on a day when the number of new cases hits 110 in the UAE.
“The population in many neighbourhoods in Sharjah is dense; hence to block the chain of infection, it is important for every member of the community to practice Covid-19 protocols and maintain a Covid-19 negative status.
"Undertaking regular PCR tests to help continue the fight against Covid-19 is a personal responsibility of every individual to promote the health and safety of the loved ones around them,” said Dr Ahmed ElMansoury, consultant pulmonologist, NMC Royal Hospital, Sharjah.
ALSO READ:
NMC Healthcare’s CEO Michael Davis said the private sector continues to contribute to the UAE’s fight against the pandemic.
“NMC has been on the frontline, shouldering the responsibility alongside the nation’s other healthcare institutions in its detection and vaccination drives. As we dedicate yet another Covid-19 RT-PCR drive-thru facility to serve the ever-growing needs of the community, we remain grateful to the Sharjah Health Authority and MoH and the larger community for the trust that they have placed in us.”
The testing facility, spread across 15,000sq.ft. of covered area, can accommodate drive-thru as well as walk-in guests. The centre is open between 9am to 7pm.
The 17-years-old now wants to inspire people of his age on losing weight and staying healthy
Health1 hour ago
Marwah spoke about the city's fashion transformation.
Local Events1 hour ago
Dubai Ruler shares message while on his way to Riyadh to attend the GCC Summit
Government2 hours ago
Booster vaccines are a proven strategy to increase antibodies, CEO Adar Poonawalla says
coronavirus2 hours ago
On the supply side, Opec+ plan to gradually increase supply every month by 400,000 barrels per day
Energy2 hours ago
Nobody in the trial who received the Pfizer treatment died, compared with 12 deaths among placebo recipients
coronavirus3 hours ago
Dubai Islamic Bank also donated Dh2 million towards his medical expenses
Health3 hours ago
In November, Toyota declined to join a pledge signed by six major carmakers, including GM and Ford to phase out fossil fuel cars by 2040
Auto3 hours ago