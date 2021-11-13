Coronavirus: UAE reports 78 Covid-19 cases, 95 recoveries, 1 death

Over 96.7 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

Published: Sat 13 Nov 2021

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 78 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 95 recoveries and 1 death.

The new cases were detected through 317,823 additional tests.

Total number of cases in UAE as on November 13 are 740,879, while total recoveries stand at 735,457. The death toll now stands at 2,143.

Days after a pet dog in the UK tested positive for Covid-19, now eight big cats in a zoo in the United States detected positive for coronavirus.

Citing St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The Hill reported that the infected cats include two African lions, two snow leopards, an Amur tiger, a puma and two jaguars. These animals had mild symptoms, although some had a cough and nasal discharge.

Apart from them, none of the other 12,000 animals in the St. Louis Zoo have tested positive, the local newspaper reported. Staff have not traced the source of the infection among the cats.

The zoo has been vaccinating its animals with an animal-specific vaccine for more than a month against the disease that has wreaked havoc on the global human population, The Hill reported.

Meanwhile, Europe has become the epicentre of the pandemic again, prompting some governments to consider re-imposing unpopular lockdowns in the run-up to Christmas and stirring debate over whether vaccines alone are enough to tame Covid-19.

Europe accounts for more than half of the average 7-day infections globally and about half of latest deaths, according to a Reuters tally, the highest levels since April last year when the virus was at its initial peak in Italy.

Governments and companies are worried the prolonged pandemic will derail a fragile economic recovery. Countries including the Netherlands, Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic are taking or planning measures to curb the spread.

The fresh concerns over what British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described on Friday as “storm clouds” over Europe come as successful inoculation campaigns have plateaued ahead of the winter months and flu season.