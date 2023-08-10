Committed to continuing its growth in the healthcare industry, Malhi Healthcare Services to introduce new services
Malhi Healthcare Services (MHS) a leading healthcare services provider in the UAE aims to continue its positive stride by introducing new services in the coming months.
MHS, established in 2018, has quickly made a name for itself in the healthcare industry by providing world-class medical treatment and facilitation services across the UAE.
Sarabjot Kaur Malhi, the young entrepreneur behind Malhi, has been focused on building a business that puts the needs of patients first. "At MHS, we believe that everyone deserves access to high-quality healthcare services," said Malhi. "We are committed to providing the best possible care to patients, and we are constantly looking for new ways to improve the services we offer."
The company's key services include corporate wellness programmes, patient management, inbound and outbound medical tourism, overseas patient management, and insurance utilisation services in Dubai.
"Our goal is to make healthcare services more accessible and affordable for everyone," said Malhi. "We understand that healthcare can be expensive, and that's why we work closely with insurance providers to ensure that patients can access the care they need without breaking the bank."
In addition to its medical treatment and facilitation services, MHS Health Care, a leading provider of corporate wellness programs in the UAE aims to promote a culture of wellness in the workplace and help companies improve the health and well-being of their employees.
"We believe that a healthy workforce is a productive workforce," said Malhi. "Our MHS Healthcare corporate wellness programme provides companies with the tools and resources they need to promote a culture of wellness in the workplace."
MHS has also expanded its reach beyond Dubai and plans to expand its wings across the Middle East region. The company's expertise in medical treatment and facilitation services, combined with its focus on patient-centred care, has made it a trusted partner for patients and healthcare providers alike.
"We believe that innovation is key to improving patient outcomes," said Malhi. "That's why we are constantly looking for new ways to improve the services we offer and provide our patients with the best possible care."