Comedy treat on Valentine's Day

DUBAI - I Love You Two, a romantic comedy, featuring Dinyar Contractor, Paritosh Painter and actress Sheeba (earlier a resident of UAE and Sunil Dutt's discovery in Yeh Aag Kab Bujegi), Balwinder Singh Suri (Balu), Rashmi and Aparna, will be staged on Valentine's Day (February 14) at Hotel Crowne Plaza's Jumeirah Ballroom in Dubai.

By A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 7 Feb 2003, 6:38 AM Last updated: Wed 1 Apr 2015, 10:24 PM

The play is being presented by Western Union Money Transfer and organised by Signature Events in association with Khaleej Times, Al Rawabi Dairy and 89.1 Radio 4FM.

In this wickedly amusing play, Tanya (Sheeba), a divorcee living in an elegant flat in Malabar Hill, solves her financial problems by entertaining two married gentlemen.

She sails into rough weather when Tanya's friend, whose marriage is tottering, arrives at the flat. At the same time, one of Tanya's lovers is there with a sprained ankle, and the second lover turns up unexpectedly, closely followed by their irate wives in search of their wandering husbands. The indescribable confusion that follows builds into a rich complexity of mistaken identities, splendid farcical situations and a climax of comic wizardry.

Staging for the first time in Dubai with a new concept in which the audience are in for a triple treat - drama, dance and dinner with the artistes - I Love You Twois a witty, cleverly constructed, comic presentation for the entire family.