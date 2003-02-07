Comedy treat on Valentine's Day

The government has allowed infected people to leave Covid isolation and cast ballots in person
The play is being presented by Western Union Money Transfer and organised by Signature Events in association with Khaleej Times, Al Rawabi Dairy and 89.1 Radio 4FM.
In this wickedly amusing play, Tanya (Sheeba), a divorcee living in an elegant flat in Malabar Hill, solves her financial problems by entertaining two married gentlemen.
She sails into rough weather when Tanya's friend, whose marriage is tottering, arrives at the flat. At the same time, one of Tanya's lovers is there with a sprained ankle, and the second lover turns up unexpectedly, closely followed by their irate wives in search of their wandering husbands. The indescribable confusion that follows builds into a rich complexity of mistaken identities, splendid farcical situations and a climax of comic wizardry.
Staging for the first time in Dubai with a new concept in which the audience are in for a triple treat - drama, dance and dinner with the artistes - I Love You Twois a witty, cleverly constructed, comic presentation for the entire family.
Tickets, priced at Dh225 with dinner; Dh125 and Dh65 without dinner for singles and Dh400 for couples with dinner and Dh200 and Dh100 without dinner, are available at Sind Punjab (Bur Dubai, Karama), Punjab Video and Quick Photo. (Free door delivery of tickets is available. Call 050 6549100).
