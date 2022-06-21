Chinese mainland reports 9 new local confirmed coronavirus cases

The Chinese mainland Monday reported nine locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including six in Shanghai and three in Beijing, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

Following the recovery of 68 COVID-19 patients who were discharged from hospitals on Monday, there were 809 confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment across the Chinese mainland.

Monday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll standing at 5,226.