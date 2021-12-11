Celebrate Christmas with Al Maya treats

With the festive season round the corner, Al Maya supermarkets across the UAE have made it easier for many households by offering a large number of products under one roof for the festive season.

All Al Maya supermarkets are set for Christmas with their best range of Christmas-themed offerings, from Christmas drapes to yule logs and mince pies to an exclusive range of imported confectionery and chocolates.

Kamal Vachani, group director and partner, Al Maya Group, said: “At Al Maya Group, we understand the importance of this festive season is to value customers and the significance of making it unique and special for the community by showcasing an impressive range of seasonal products designed to create festive spirits at homes. We are looking forward to great sales this shopping season.”

Al Maya’s Christmas range includes Christmas trees, ornaments, decoration balls, lights, figurines, flowers, cards, wraps, bags, tags and bows, gift hampers, Santa dress, Christmas chocolate and confectionery, cake, pudding, cookie, cupcake, Christmas gingerbread, sauces and condiments, home baking, fruits and vegetables such as sprouts, green peas, green beans, baby carrots, sweet potatoes, parsnips, asparagus, fresh herbs, cranberries, strawberry, blueberry, chestnuts and meat categories like duck, turkey, salmon, etc.