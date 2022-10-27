Britney Spears slams Selena Gomez

The since deleted post referenced her 2016 American Music Awards

By ANI Published: Thu 27 Oct 2022, 12:33 PM

American singer-songwriter Britney Spears seemingly slammed Selena Gomez over the latter's 2016 American Music Awards speech, where she encouraged women to show less of their bodies on Instagram.

According to Page Six, in a since-deleted caption of her picture in a red bikini, Britney wrote, "Don't you just love the nerve of women who stand firmly getting awards and speak on their beliefs about not showing their bodies on instagram ???!!!!!"

The 40-year-old singer then seemingly dissed Gomez's 2020 Ice Cream music video which she had filmed with South Korean girl group BLACKPINK.

"They say 'This is NOT something I would do' yet those women are the very ones who get 4 million dollar budget videos made about sucking and licking on homemade ice cream !!!!" she argued, adding that it should be up to women to choose how they want to "flaunt" their "beautiful bodies."

Spears continued, "So the next time I see someone with a big budget video sucking on lollipops yet giving righteous speeches shaming other women for exposing their bodies, I would like to tell those people don't be a hypocrite as you suck on your lollipop having HUGE budget dreams."

The post has since been edited by Britney as she has replaced the caption with three simple rose emojis.

As previously reported, Gomez delivered her AMAs speech after winning Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist at the awards show in 2016. "I don't wanna see your bodies on Instagram. I wanna see what's in here [you hearts]. I'm not trying to get validation nor do I need it anymore."

Many fans of the former Disney star backed her up in the comments section of Spears' post, writing things like, "You completely misunderstood what Selena said and weirdly took it personally, holding onto a grudge over it. Not everything is about you."

Gomez and Britney have previously had a close relationship - with the former even making the intimate guest list to Spears' wedding with Sam Asghari back in June.