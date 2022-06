BRIEF-Astrazeneca Says Eplontersen Ph III Trial Met Co-Primary Endpoints

June 21 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA PLC - EPLONTERSEN PH III TRIAL MET CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS

* ASTRAZENECA - NEW DRUG APPLICATION FILING ANTICIPATED BASED ON POSITIVE DATA FROM INTERIM ANALYSIS

* ASTRAZENECA - HIGH-LEVEL RESULTS SHOWED TRIAL ALSO MET ITS SECONDARY ENDPOINT

* ASTRAZENECA - ATTRV-PN IS EXPECTED TO BE FIRST INDICATION FOR WHICH ASTRAZENECA AND IONIS WILL SEEK REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR EPLONTERSEN