Bollywood: Late Mansoor Pataudi lifts young Saif in rare adorable photo shared by daughter

Saba captioned the picture: 'It's my favourite. Abba with bhai on his shoulders!'

Agencies file

By Our Reporter Published: Tue 25 Jan 2022, 9:04 AM

Actor Saif Ali Khan can be seen in the picture being lifted on the shoulders of his father, the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, the former skipper of the Indian cricket team, and also an erstwhile Nawab of his kingdom.

“This is an online pic…but we have the original in an old album,” said Saif’s sister, Saba, on Instagram. “Full version too. It's my favourite. Abba with bhai on his shoulders!” Both father and son have wide smiles and are happy.

Pataudi married Bollywood’s famous actress Sharmila Tagore in 1969 at the height of her career. The cricketer, who passed away in 2011, had first proposed to her in Paris and at a time when she was a rage in Hindi filmdom. Sharmila was the first Indian actress to pose in a bikini and appeared on the cover of Filmfare magazine.

Surprisingly, even after her marriage and the birth of Saif, Sharmila acted in films including hits such as Aradhana and Amar Prem. Besides Saif, they have two daughters, Saba and Soha.

ALSO READ:

In a family where everyone was in the world of glamour, Pataudi avoided the public glare, but loved books. "One day my father was alone at home and all were out shooting, my mother, me, and everyone,” Saif told an interviewer. “As no one was there at home I called him up and asked him if he is okay, are you feeling lonely? He said I am not lonely: I have my books with me. I liked that sentiment a lot and you know, even I feel the same way. I like books a lot."