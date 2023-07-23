Bodybuilder influencer dies after being crushed by barbell in horror gym accident in Bali

In a viral video, Justyn Vicky was seen trying a squat press with the barbell on his shoulders, after which he was unable to stand upright

Photo: @the.paradisebali/Instagram

By ANI Published: Sun 23 Jul 2023, 10:51 AM

A 33-year-old Indonesian fitness influencer, Justyn Vicky died after a barbell he was trying to lift broke his neck. He was working out at a gym in Indonesia's Bali, when the accident happened on July 15, Channel News Asia reported.

In a viral video on social media, Justyn Vicky can be seen at the Paradise Bali gym trying a squat press with the barbell on his shoulders. He seems unable to stand upright after going into the squat, reported Channel News Asia.

As he tries to hold the weight, he falls back into a sitting position as the barbell drops on the back of his neck. Justyn Vicky's spotter seems to lose his balance and can be seen falling backwards with him during the incident. Spotter is someone who provides assistance and support during weightlifting.

Justyn Vicky was trying to lift 210 kilograms, Channel News Asia reported.

Due to the accident, he was left with "a broken neck and critical compression of vital nerves connecting to his heart and lungs," reported Channel News Asia, citing a UK-based newspaper.

Justyn Vicky was taken to the hospital for treatment. However, he died shortly after undergoing an emergency operation.

Since his death, tributes have poured in for Justyn. The Paradise Bali, the gym where he worked, in an Instagram post, called Vicky a "beacon of inspiration, motivation and unwavering support," according to Channel News Asia.

