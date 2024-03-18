Beyoncé makes her mark on country music

Published: Mon 18 Mar 2024, 5:20 PM

Texas native and singer-songwriter Denitia was deeply moved when she heard the first notes of Beyoncé's hit country song, "Texas Hold ‘Em."

But it was more than the exhilarating, catchy thrum of the banjo at the start of the song that caught Denitia’s attention: It was an overdue acknowledgement of the rich history of Black country music artists and their legacies.

"Beyoncé's success in country music is shining a light on a history of Black folks in country music, in our creation, our contribution to the genre, in our being listeners and avid audience members of country music," said Denitia, who now lives in Nashville and was named one of CMT’s next country artists to watch earlier this year. "We have been there from the start and we're still there."

Experts and fans view Beyoncé's foray into the genre as a reclamation and homage to the legacy of Black Americans within country music and culture – a history that has largely gone unrecognized in some mainstream music circles. They say Beyoncé, who was born and raised in Houston, Texas, is now walking in the footsteps of many acclaimed Black country music legends who came before her.

From historical figures like Lesley "Esley" Riddle, and Charley Pride, who broke down historical barriers, to current artists like Mickey Guyton, Jimmie Allen and Rhiannon Giddens, who played the banjo, an instrument of West African origin, heard throughout "Texas Hold ‘Em."

“Despite the fact that country music as an industry and often country music spaces like bars and festivals, are primarily white, Black artists have been creating the music that's the roots of country,” said Francesca T. Royster, associate professor of English at DePaul University, where she teaches courses on Shakespeare, film, and Black feminism.

"The story that's been told about country music is that it's like this authentically white, nostalgic music, when in fact, Black, Indigenous, Latinx contributions are really important to the sound."

News of her country album has also been met with some mixed reviews and tepid response by some. Fans have complained several country radio stations have not given airplay to the songs, including Oklahoma radio station KYKC, which went viral for rejecting a fan's request to play Beyoncé's country song. General Manager Roger Harris said it rejected the request because the label initially designated it as under the Pop and R&B categories and the station was "unfairly targeted."

Despite the controversy, fans across the world continue to celebrate, posting clips of themselves donning glittery cowboy boots and hats, and dancing to the songs, like Danielle Williams-Hooey and three of her friends, who created a line dance routine to the song.

