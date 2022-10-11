UAE

الشارقة في 10 أكتوبر/ وام / تستضيف فعاليات الدورة الـ 12 من 'مؤتمر الناشرين' الذي تنظمه 'هيئة الشارقة للكتاب' قبل انطلاق فعاليات الدورة الـ41 من 'معرض الشارقة الدولي للكتاب'  الشيخة بدور القاسمي رئيسة الاتحاد الدولي للناشرين وماركوس دوليه المدير التنفيذي لـ 'بنغوين راندوم هاوس' في جلسة حوارية تعقد في الأول من نوفمبر المقبل حول توجهات النشر الحديثة والفرص المتاحة للتغلب على تحديات صناعة الكتاب في الأسواق العالمية.وتوظف الشيخة بدور القاسمي خلال الجلسة رؤيتها وخبرتها في إبرام الشراكات العالمية خلال رئاسة الاتحاد الدولي للناشرين والتي قادتها لإطلاق مبادرة الخطة العالمية لتعزيز استدامة ومرونة صناعة النشر 'إنسباير' والاستراتيجية غير المسبوقة في توحيد مجتمع الناشرين على المستوى العالمي لتبني رؤية موحدة لصناعة النشر في مرحلة ما بعد كورونا حيث تتناول مع ماركوس دوليه عدداً من الموضوعات المهمة منها التحول الرقمي وحرية النشر والتنوع والإدماج.ويتولى ماركوس دوليه منصب المدير التنفيذي لـ'بينغوان راندوم هاوس' التابعة لمؤسسة برتلسمان ويمتلك خبرة رائدة في قطاع النشر العالمي على مدار ثلاثة عقود أشرف خلالها على عمليات دمج 'بينغوان راندوم هاوس' وتعافيها من تداعيات الجائحة العالمية وساعد في عمليات الوساطة للوصول إلى اتفاقيات للحصول على حقوق مذكرات شخصيات عامة منها بونو مغني فرقة U2 وميشيل أوباما قرينة الرئيس الأمريكي السابق.وقالت الشيخة بدور القاسمي “ مع تعافي صناعة النشر من الجائحة وتوجهها لبناء مستقبل أفضل وأكثر مرونة تبرز أهمية المعرفة المتعمقة بالأعمال الناجحة وكيفية مواجهتها للتحديات ومواكبتها للتحولات الرقمية ودورها المؤثر لنمو وتعافي صناعة النشر إذ تعتبر النقاشات وتبادل الخبرات جوهر صناعتنا وهو ما يبرز حاجتنا للتعاون وحشد كافة جهودنا لتعزيز مرونة قطاع النشر وجاهزيته لمواكبة تغيرات المستقبل”.من جانبه قال ماركوس دوليه “ يشرفني المشاركة في مؤتمر الناشرين الثاني عشر الذي يسبق انطلاقة معرض الشارقة الدولي للكتاب 2022 في حوار مع الشيخة بدور القاسمي وأتطلع للوصول إلى الشارقة والتعرف على فرص النمو الطويلة المدى في منطقة الخليج من خلال زيادة معدلات القراءة وعدد القرّاء ونشر أعمال الأصوات المحلية”.وحول أهمية مشاركة الشيخة بدور القاسمي وماركوس دوليه في المؤتمر قال سعادة أحمد بن ركاض العامري رئيس هيئة الشارقة للكتاب “ انطلاق مؤتمر الناشرين بمثابة همزة وصل إقليمية لخبراء صناعة النشر العالميين حيث يوفر لهم فرصة التواصل وبحث سبل تعزيز العلاقات التجارية واليوم أصبح منصة للناشرين وقادة الفكر لتبادل الأفكار حول المسار المستقبلي لصناعة النشر الذي يرسمه أصحاب المصلحة على المستوى المحلي والإقليمي والعالمي بشكل جماعي ويسرنا استضافة الشيخة بدور القاسمي وماركوس دوليه في حوار يستعرض أحدث المعلومات والبيانات المتعلقة بصناعة النشر ويسلط الضوء على الاستراتيجيات العملية لتوحيد جهودنا الرامية لدعم صناعة النشر”.ويأتي الحوار ضمن فعاليات المؤتمر الذي يقام على مدار ثلاثة أيام بدءا من 30 أكتوبر حتى 1 نوفمبر المقبل في 'مركز إكسبو الشارقة'  ليستكمل سلسلة نجاحاته  حيث رسخ خلال السنوات الـ11 الماضية مكانته كمنصة لتوسيع الآفاق الإقليمية أمام الناشرين وجمع العام الماضي 546 ناشراً ووكيلاً أدبياً من 83 دولة ليثمر بتتويج معرض الشارقة الدولي للكتاب المعرض الأكبر في العالم على مستوى بيع وشراء حقوق النشر.ويتضمن برنامج المؤتمر 12 جلسة حوارية يقدمها نخبة  من كبار الخبراء الذين يشاركون أفكارهم ووجهات نظرهم حول سبل الاستفادة من توجهات الأعمال الصاعدة في سوق النشر الإلكتروني والكتاب الصوتي إلى جانب مناقشة التحديات التي تواجه سلسلة الإمداد  وتقديم الحلول اللازمة للتغلب عليها  وتسليط الضوء على الفرص الناشئة في مجالات الترجمة  والنشر المتعدد اللغات  وأنواع الكتب التي تلقى رواجاً مثل الكتب المصورة اليابانية 'مانغا'.
