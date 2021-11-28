Arab Journalism Award winners honoured at Expo 2020 Dubai

UAE Golden Jubilee: Motorists will be fined for not following car decoration guidelines
Emad El Din Adib has been named as Media Personality of the Year for his contributions to journalism in Egypt and the Arab media landscape. Author and journalist Dr. Abdelilah Belkeziz bagged the Best Column Award for his numerous articles and op-eds in major Arab and regional newspapers. Dr Belkeziz’s works include more than 50 books spanning several genres including philosophy, humanity and Islamic studies, in addition to several literary works.
These came as winners of the 20th edition of the Arab Journalism Award (AJA) were honoured at a ceremony held at Expo 2020 Dubai’s Al Wasl Plaza. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, honoured Sabq online newspaper with the Smart Journalism Award for using advanced technologies in promoting content.
Mona Al Marri, President of Dubai Press Club and Secretary-General of the Arab Journalism Award; Diaa Rashwan, Chairman of the Board of the Arab Journalism Award; editors-in-chief of local and Arab media organisations as well as prominent Arab journalists attended the event.
The Arab Journalism Award celebrates print and online journalism excellence in 13 categories.
The award ceremony started with a short video about recent events worldwide. Singer Latifa sang a song, the lyrics of which were written by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
Winners list
