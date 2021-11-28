Arab Journalism Award winners honoured at Expo 2020 Dubai

Sabq online newspaper honoured with the Smart Journalism Award for using advanced technologies in promoting content

by Sahim Salim Published: Sun 28 Nov 2021, 9:21 PM Last updated: Sun 28 Nov 2021, 9:28 PM

Emad El Din Adib has been named as Media Personality of the Year for his contributions to journalism in Egypt and the Arab media landscape. Author and journalist Dr. Abdelilah Belkeziz bagged the Best Column Award for his numerous articles and op-eds in major Arab and regional newspapers. Dr Belkeziz’s works include more than 50 books spanning several genres including philosophy, humanity and Islamic studies, in addition to several literary works.

These came as winners of the 20th edition of the Arab Journalism Award (AJA) were honoured at a ceremony held at Expo 2020 Dubai’s Al Wasl Plaza. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, honoured Sabq online newspaper with the Smart Journalism Award for using advanced technologies in promoting content.

Mona Al Marri, President of Dubai Press Club and Secretary-General of the Arab Journalism Award; Diaa Rashwan, Chairman of the Board of the Arab Journalism Award; editors-in-chief of local and Arab media organisations as well as prominent Arab journalists attended the event.

The Arab Journalism Award celebrates print and online journalism excellence in 13 categories.

The award ceremony started with a short video about recent events worldwide. Singer Latifa sang a song, the lyrics of which were written by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Winners list

Political Journalism Award: Camille Tawil, Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper, UK.

Investigative Reporting Award: Al Bayan newspaper, UAE.

Cultural Journalism Award: Azmy Abdelwahab, Al Ahram Magazine, Egypt.

Humanitarian Journalism Award: Hoda Zakaria, from Youm 7 newspaper Egypt.

Economic Journalism Award: Kifaya Ollier, Independent Arabia newspaper, UK.

Press Interview Award: Hamad Alduraihim, Al Jazirah newspaper, KSA.

Sports Journalism Award: Atef Abdelwahed, Al Ahram Sport, Egypt.

Photojournalism Award: Mohammed Muhaisen, Palestinian Press Agency (SAFA), Palestine.

Outstanding Cartoonist Award: Nawaf AlMulla, Al Bilad Newspaper, Bahrain.