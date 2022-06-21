AP News Digest 3 a.m.

By AP Published: Tue 21 Jun 2022, 11:06 AM

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

————-

TOP STORIES

————-

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — A series of clandestine, against-the-odds helicopter missions to reach besieged soldiers are being celebrated in Ukraine as one of the riskiest, most heroic feats of military derring-do in the four-month war against Russia. The flights delivered supplies and evacuated wounded during the last-ditch defense of the Azovstal steel mill. It was surrounded by Russian forces in the brutalized city of Mariupol. Ukrainian troops were pinned down for weeks, their supplies running low, their dead and injured stacking up. Ukraine’s president first spoke of the sometimes deadly helicopter resupply missions only after Azovstal’s defenders started surrendering in May. The Associated Press has found and interviewed some of the wounded who were rescued from the death trap. By John Leicester and Hanna Arhirova. SENT: 1,600 words, photos, video.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-NUCLEAR LESSON — Nuclear Russia’s pillaging of non-nuclear Ukraine is rattling what’s already a destabilizing moment in nuclear nonproliferation efforts. Security experts say the result of Ukraine’s fight against Russia will influence how other countries with nuclear rivals think about their defense. By Ellen Knickmeyer and Yong Jun Chang. SENT: 1,290 words, photos.

CAPITOL RIOT-INVESTIGATION — The House Jan. 6 committee is set to hear from the caretakers of American democracy — elections workers and local officials who fended off Donald Trump’s pressure to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, his deputy Gabe Sterling and Arizona’s state House Speaker Rusty Bowers are the key witnesses. By Farnoush Amiri. SENT: 990 words, photos. UPCOMING: 1,100 words after 1 p.m. hearing.

ELECTION 2022 — Alabama’s Republican primary for U.S. Senate pits a candidate endorsed by Donald Trump against a candidate whom Trump previously endorsed. Virginia and Georgia and the District of Columbia are also conducting elections. By Kim Chandler and Jill Colvin. SENT: 1,110 words, photos. UPCOMING: Updates through the day. Poll closings: Virginia, Georgia, Alabama 7 p.m., D.C. 8 p.m.

ISRAEL-POLITICS — Israel’s weakened coalition government has announced that it will dissolve parliament and call new elections. The move sets the stage for the possible return to power of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or another period of prolonged political gridlock. The election will be Israel’s fifth in three years. By Josef Federman. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

BRITTNEY GRINER — WNBA star Brittney Griner tried to call her wife nearly a dozen times through the American embassy in Russia on the couple’s fourth anniversary Saturday, but they never connected since the phone line at the embassy was not staffed. That’s according to Cherelle Griner, who tells the Associated Press that the couple has not spoken by phone in the four months since Griner’s arrest in Russia on drug-related charges. SENT: 800 words, photos. By Eric Tucker and Doug Feinberg.

———————

TRENDING

———————

NOBEL PEACE PRIZE-AUCTIONS — A Nobel Peace Prize auctioned off by Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov to raise money for Ukrainian child refugees sells for $103.5 million, shattering the old record for a Nobel. SENT: 630 words, photos.

BLAC CHYNA-KARDASHIAN-TRIAL — A settlement agreement is reached on the eve of a second trial pitting the Kardashian family against former reality TV star Blac Chyna. SENT: 430 words.

CRYPTO WINTER — The wealth-generating hot streak for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies has turned brutally cold. SENT: 910 words, photo.

CAMBODIA-GIANT STINGRAY — A giant stingray caught in the Mekong River last week is more than a giant — it is the biggest of them all. Scientists say the stingray that measured 13 feet from snout to tail is the world’s largest recorded freshwater fish. SENT: 600 words, photos, video.

BOB SAGET-DEPUTIES DISCIPLINED — Two Florida deputies are suspended for leaking news about actor and comedian Bob Saget’s death before his family was alerted. SENT: 200 words, photo.

WESTMINSTER DOG SHOW — Dog show 101: What’s what at the Westminster Kennel Club. SENT: 850 words, photos.

———————

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE

———————

AFRICA-UKRAINE-FOOD CRISIS — Ukraine’s leader has told the African Union that the continent has been “taken hostage” in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine amid catastrophically rising food prices. SENT: 450 words, photo.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-GAS-EXPLAINER — The war in Ukraine is fueling fears of a natural gas emergency in Europe. UPCOMING: 1,200 words, photos.

——————

MORE ON ELECTION 2022

——————

ELECTION 2022-DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA — Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser faces a formidable fight for a third term, challenged by two council members. SENT: 590 words, photos. UPCOMING: Updates through the day. Polls close 8 p.m.

ELECTION 2022-HOUSE-ALASKA — Independent Al Gross says he is ending his bid for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat. The top four vote getters in the primary advance to the election in August. Gross finished third, behind Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich. SENT: 230 words.

ELECTIONS 2022-VIRGINIA — Republican Virginia voters are set to winnow a crowded field of candidates to two nominees to compete in what are expected to be a pair of the country’s most competitive U.S. House races. SENT: 650 words, photos.

ELECTIONS 2022-GEORGIA — Georgia Democrats were choosing their nominee for secretary of state in primary runoff elections. They’re voting on a position that assumed new importance after former President Donald Trump cast doubt on Georgia’s 2020 election results, making false claims of widespread voter fraud. SENT: 490 words, photos.

———————————————

VIRUS OUTBREAK

———————————————

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH KOREA-KIM'S VICTORY — It’s been only a month since North Korea acknowledged having an COVID-19 outbreak, after steadfastly denying any cases for more than two years. But already it may be preparing to declare victory. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINES-KIDS — The United States' youngest children are getting their chance at vaccines for COVID-19. Shots began Monday at a few locations, though they were expected to ramp up after the Juneteenth federal holiday. SENT: 670 words, photos.

———————

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

———————

BIDEN — President Joe Biden says he’s considering pressing for a holiday on the federal gasoline tax. That could possibly save U.S. consumers as much as 18.4 cents a gallon. SENT: 750 words, photos.

BIDEN-FIREFIGHTERS — President Joe Biden has signed off on giving federal wildland firefighters a hefty raise for the next two fiscal years. UPCOMING: 360 words by 5 a.m., photos.

———————

INTERNATIONAL

———————

IRAN — A U.S. Navy warship fired a warning flare to wave off an Iranian Revolutionary Guard speedboat coming straight at it during a tense encounter in the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The incident involving the Guard and the Navy comes as tensions remain high over stalled negotiations over Iran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers and as Tehran enriches uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels under decreasing international oversight. SENT: 700 words, photos.

POLAND-POLITICS — Poland’s most powerful politician, conservative ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski, says he has given up his role as a deputy prime minister in the government. He said he made the expe move to focus on the party and upcoming elections. SENT: 280 words.

SYRIA-BALLROOM DANCING — Adnan Mohammed teaches Latin dance for an hour a week in a Damascus studio, helping his students forget the troubles of war — if even briefly. SENT: 590 words, photos.

GERMANY-SYRIAN REFUGEE-CATHEDRAL — A Syrian refugee has spent 5,000 hours creating a wooden replica of Cologne’s famed cathedral. SENT: 500 words, photos.

HONG KONG-FLOATING RESTAURANT — Hong Kong’s iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant has capsized in the South China Sea, less than a week after it was towed away from the city. SENT: 270 words, photos.

——————

NATIONAL

——————

LIFEGUARD SHORTAGE — Indianapolis typically fills 17 pools each year, but with a national lifeguard shortage exacerbated by the pandemic, just five will be open this summer. An estimated one-third of pools in the U.S. are impacted by the shortage — just as much of the nation is hit by a second heat wave in as many weeks. By Arleigh Rodgers and Claire Savage. Associated Press/Report for America. UPCOMING: 900 words by noon, photos.

TEXAS-SCHOOL SHOOTING — A new revelation deepenes questions about why police didn’t act faster to stop the shooter who killed 19 children and two teachers last month. SENT: 600 words, photo.

SOUTH DAKOTA-ATTORNEY GENERAL-IMPEACHMENT — The South Dakota Senate is set to meet to hear evidence in the impeachment trial of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, who struck and killed a pedestrian in 2020. UPCOMING: Developing from 10 a.m. session.

TEXAS-BOAT OVERTURNED-THREE DEAD — Authorities say three men died after their small boat overturned on a North Texas lake during a strong storm over the weekend. SENT: 150 words.

ALABAMA CHURCH SHOOTING — Funerals for three people killed by a gunman during a church potluck dinner will be held this week in Alabama. SENT: 160 words, photo.

———————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

———————

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stocks have rebounded as Wall Street futures moved higher while U.S. markets were closed for a holiday. SENT: 300 words, photos.

THERANOS-FRAUD TRIAL — A jury is scheduled to hear closing arguments in the Theranos fraud trial of Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani. By Technology Writer Michael Liedtke. UPCOMING: 570 words by 6 a.m., photos. Developing.

NUCLEAR POWER-INDUSTRY OUTLOOK — The trade association for U.S. nuclear plant operators says it hopes to nearly double their output over the next three decades. Those plans hang on the functionality of a new type of nuclear reactor that’s far smaller than traditional reactors. SENT: 900 words, photos.

———————-

SPORTS

————————

STANLEY CUP — Tampa Bay scores four times in the second period and beats Colorado 6-2 in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Avs lead the series 2-1. SENT: 780 words, photos.

TITLE IX-PROVING VIOLATIONS — Title IX athletics violations can be hard to prove. It's not as simple as comparing similar teams and seeing how much money is spent on both. UPCOMING: 1,000 words by 5 a.m., photos.

————————

HOW TO REACH US

————————

The Nerve Center can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, ext. 1900. For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.