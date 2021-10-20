Al Zahra Hospital Dubai: The only accredited breast cancer centre in the UAE — Led by women for women
Being a woman needs extra care and attention, making it highly essential for women to keep in mind their well-being, especially when it comes to monitoring breast health.
It is important for women of all ages to acknowledge breast health and help detect any condition at an early stage.
Al Zahra Hospital Dubai, recognises the importance of breast health in women, creating the Al Zahra Breast Center, the only accredited breast cancer centre in the UAE. The centre is led by two experienced female surgeons, Dr Humaa Darr and Dr Taghreed Almahmeed, treating all conditions of the breast to guarantee that patients will receive the best care and achieve effective results. The two female breast surgeons are supported by female breast radiologists, female nutritionists and female psychologists who all focus on proving the best world class treatments for their breast cancer patients.
Breast cancer is one of the most common to occur in women, caused by an uncontrollable growth in the cells of the breast. There are several risk factors that increase the probability of getting breast cancer, making it essential to get a screening and detect it an early stage for enhanced treatment effectiveness and better outcomes.
"Risk factors that increase the rates of getting breast cancer include family history, genetics, age and women who were diagnosed previously with breast cancer increasing the chances by 50 per cent. Experiencing any such risk factor indicates screening at an earlier age. According to the US guidelines women who are above the age of 40 should get a screening with mammography on a yearly basis, whereas women with significant risk factors should get screened by the age of 30," says Dr Darr, a South African Board-Certified Specialist in General and Breast Surgery and Specialist General Surgeon and Breast Expert at the Al Zahra Hospital Dubai Breast Cancer Center.
Recent studies have shown that in the Middle East there has been an increase of breast cancer incidents in women at a younger age, calling for screening at the age of 30, even if no risk factors exist.
"In the past couple of years, we have noticed that there is a higher rate of breast cancer diagnosis found in younger women. The recommended screening for women starts at the age of 40, whereas we observed that the average rates of women with breast cancer occur at an earlier age within the UAE; therefore, we recommend earlier screenings. This would also aid with early detections and effective outcomes," Dr Almahmeed, Consultant General Surgeon and Breast Expert at the Al Zahra Hospital Dubai Breast Cancer.
Annual screenings of breast cancer are important as they help in detecting the disease at an early stage and before any symptoms are experienced. Additionally, early detection is key to better treatment and prognosis. Screening modalities differ based on age range with ultrasounds and MRIs preferred for younger women and mammograms for older women. This is due to the fact that younger women tend to have denser breasts, leading to difficulties in detection through mammograms.
"The nature of breast cancer also differs in younger women compared to women of older age. Young women who are diagnosed with breast cancer tend to have more aggressive features with the cancer spreading quickly and are usually diagnosed at a later stage due to screening delays. That is why we highly recommend screening at an earlier age, especially if a family member was ever diagnosed" Dr. Humaa Darr,
In terms of treatments, each individual person requires a fully personalized treatment method often through a multilateral approach involving various medical specialties.
"Some patients require surgical intervention, while others require radiation and chemotherapy or a combination of all three, it really depends on the form of cancer, how aggressive it is and at what stage it is caught. At Al Zahra we offer all treatments aligned with the latest world practices in treating cancer. We also offer nutritional support and work very closely with other specialties that might be required in treating our patients," adds Dr Darr.
Dr Almahmeed also reveals: "We have a tumour board where we discuss each individual case with a panel of expert surgeons and oncologists and identify the best treatment path for each patient. This way we ensure the best medical expertise is involved in deciding each individual patient solution. And because the mental state of each patient plays a very important role in the recovery of the patient, we work very closely with the psychology department to provide patients with the support they need."
If the cancer is caught at an earlier stage, the chances of cure increase and treatment is more effective. At an early stage, breast cancer can be treated through a surgical procedure alone; however, an advanced stage would require a comprehensive approach with surgical procedures, chemotherapy, radiation and more.
To avoid late detection, ensure that you get your yearly screenings to monitor any breast changes and maintain breast health.