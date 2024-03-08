UAE

Aircraft rolls off runway, passengers deplaned in Houston

The passengers left the plane and were rushed to the terminal

By Reuters

Published: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 8:25 PM

A Boeing 737 operated by United Airlines rolled onto the grass when exiting the runway at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston early on Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The passengers left the plane and were rushed to the terminal, the FAA said in a brief statement which did not mention any injuries.

