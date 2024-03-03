Abu Dhabi resident wins $1 million in latest Dubai Duty Free draw

Published: Sun 3 Mar 2024, 12:39 PM Last updated: Sun 3 Mar 2024, 12:40 PM

An Indian expat living in Abu Dhabi won $1 million in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw that took place after the prize presentation ceremony of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Men’s final on Saturday evening, March 2.

The winning ticket was drawn by French No 5 tennis player and champion of the tournament, Ugo Humbert, who claimed his maiden Dubai title after defeating Alexander Bublik in the finals.

Sunil Nayyar, a 60-year-old Indian based in Abu Dhabi became the latest dollar millionaire in Millennium Millionaire Series 452 with ticket 0971, which he bought online on February 21.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Living in Abu Dhabi for 39 years now and a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 15 years, Nayyar is a father of one and works as a senior consultant for an insurance company.

Commenting on his win, Nayyar said, “Thank you, Dubai Duty Free. I've been buying tickets for your promotion for a long time and never lost hope that one day I would win, and finally, it happened!”

When asked about his initial plans with his win, he said, “Definitely, it will go to my son’s education, who is currently studying aerospace in the UK, and, of course, saving up for my retirement soon.”

Nayyar, who hails from Delhi, is the 225th Indian national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999. Indian make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.

ALSO READ: