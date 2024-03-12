9 dead after 3-storey building collapses in Pakistan

The police investigate the cause of the fire at their house in Ontario, urge anyone with information to come forward
A three-storey residential building collapsed in central Pakistan early Tuesday, leaving nine people dead, authorities said.
Rubble from the collapsed building also fell on nearby homes, wounding several people in Multan, a city in the eastern Punjab province, senior government official Rizwan Qadeer said.
The dead included four members of a family, he said.
Building collapses are common in Pakistan, where many are poorly constructed with cheap building materials and safety guidelines are ignored to cut costs.
In June 2020, 22 people died when an apartment building collapsed in Karachi, the country's largest city.
