6 Ramadan markets you cannot miss in UAE

Published: Mon 11 Mar 2024, 5:37 PM Last updated: Tue 12 Mar 2024, 8:22 AM

Looking for Ramadan goods this Holy month? Here are a few Ramadan markets across the UAE for you to check out:

Expo City

Exo City is set to host one of Dubai's largest Ramadan celebrations this year with Hai Ramadan, a community event featuring over 20 outlets and food carts for iftar. Attendees can explore handmade crafts, traditional garments, and a unique "grandmother’s supermarket" called Dukan Yadoo, where children can use tokens from a traditional 'Floos bank' to purchase candy. Iftars and suhoors will be hosted daily, and entry is free with iftar or suhoor bookings, or Dhs20 per person without a booking, from 5 pm to midnight throughout Ramadan.

Plaza Terrace

Plaza Terrace at Jumeirah Emirates Tower is hosting one of Dubai's largest Ramadan markets from Fri Mar 15 to Thu Apr 4, featuring snacks, stalls, international brands, and local businesses. The market will offer activities such as board games, interactive games, arts and crafts, and cooking classes. Henna and calligraphy artists will also be present. The market is open daily from 5 pm to 2 am.

Ripe Market

Ripe Market at Dubai Police Academy Park, starting from October 14, offers artisan stalls, organic produce, and a variety of food trucks. This weekend-only bazaar includes entertainment for all ages, live performances, open mics, crafts workshops, and yoga sessions, creating a vibrant alfresco setting.

The Beach, JBR:

Whether you're staying at one of the renowned hotels, paying a visit to friends residing on The Beach, JBR, or simply enjoying the picturesque beachside locale, this Ramadan promises delightful experiences. From March 10 to April 8, indulge in the festivities at the temporary Ramadan night market, where you can conveniently find all your gifts for Ramadan and Eid.

City Walk:

City Walk, boasting numerous exclusive shops and must-try restaurants, is hosting an irresistible Ramadan night market from March 10 to April 8. Situated adjacent to The Green Planet, attendees at this pop-up event can anticipate discovering a diverse array of reasonably priced goods, ideal for the gift-giving season.

Global Village

During Ramadan, Global Village offers even more excitement with the addition of Wonder Souk, a traditional Emirati market at the park's core. Immerse yourself in soulful melodies performed by the Arabian Orchestra on the main stage daily. Experience the firing of the Ramadan Cannon at sunset, followed by delightful iftar and/or suhoor options from a diverse range of cuisines available at Global Village Dubai. Explore the wonders of Global Village from 6pm to 2am during Ramadan

ALSO READ: