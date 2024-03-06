25km walks, ditching junk: How UAE expat lost 30kg, won Dh9,000 in weight loss challenge

Pakistani expat Anwer Ali lost 30.2kg in weight loss challenge. Photo: Supplied

Published: Wed 6 Mar 2024, 4:05 PM Last updated: Wed 6 Mar 2024, 9:58 PM

Anwer Ali could barely walk for a kilometre three months ago. Now, the 31-year-old Pakistani can effortlessly trek 25 kilometres, all thanks to the rigorous training programme he followed from December 16, 2023.

“I enrolled on the weight-loss challenge, and from day one, I quit eating junk, sugar, and all the kinds of products harmful to my body. My diet consisted of only veggies, and I walked for more than 25 kilometres daily,” said Ali, who emerged victorious in the male physical category of RAK Biggest Weight Loss Challenge 2024, an annual event held by RAK Hospital.

Anwer weighed 120.2kg when he started the challenge, and now, after losing a staggering 30.2kg, he weighs 90kg. His prize - a fitter person in just three months and richer by Dh9,000 prize money.

"I no longer crave junk or flour-based food, and I am much fitter now. My main motivation to participate in this challenge was to make money to rebuild my home during the flood in Pakistan. Now I am fitter, happier, and handsome," said Anwer.

Indian expat Akbar Shahid and Egyptian expat Haitham Elsafy Mohamed Elkady secured the 2nd and 3rd positions, losing 22.6 and 21.1kg, respectively, and were awarded Dh4,400 and Dh2,100.

In the female category, Muhsina Kalisam, an Indian, bagged the first prize, shedding 23.3 kilos and was awarded Dh6,900. "I used to get immensely body shamed; people did not ask me how I was when they saw me. They would comment on my weight," said Muhsina, a resident of Al Qusais, Dubai.

At the beginning of the competition, Muhsina weighed 94.3 kg, and after her rigorous workout plan, she lost 23.3kg. "Now I am 71kg, and in the coming months, I will lose more. I am more fit, healthy, confident, and feel more beautiful. I can satisfactorily look at myself and feel happy," said Muhsina.

She completely avoided junk, sugar, refined flour, and food that is harmful to the body and tried different diets during the fitness challenge. “I changed my diet every two weeks. I tried KETO and OMAD (One Meal in a Day), where you fast for 23 hours and eat in that one hour,” said Muhsina.

“My fitness routine was simple- just jogging and walking. I jogged for 2.5 kilometres and walked for 2.5 kilometres,” said Muhsina adding that she received immense support from her husband.

The annual event hosted by RAK Hospital as part of its annual CSR initiative, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Prevention Ras Al Khaimah, motivated, educated, and guided participants on their transformative weight loss journey, culminating in a celebration of their achievements. The 4th edition of this 12-week nationwide campaign saw an impressive participation of 18,000 participants from across the UAE, with over half hailing from Ras Al Khaimah.

The awards ceremony held at RAK Hospital honoured a total of 24 individual winners, one corporate champion, and two school champions (Teacher and Staff category and Children BMI). On average, each participant shed 9kg, marking a significant milestone in their journey to improved health and well-being.

Winners in the virtual category, as well as percentage weight-loss champions, received luxurious 5-star staycations, gym memberships, swiss executive health checks and genetic testing vouchers, and other attractive prizes.

The 2nd and 3rd prize was awarded to Indian expats Shahana Roksana Yazeer and Amila Abbas Mangattu. They received Dh3,800 and Dh1,800 for dropping 19.4 and 18.3kg, respectively.

Khalid Abdulla Mohammed AlShehhi, director of the Representative Office, Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP), Ras Al Khaimah, graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Dr Raza Siddiqui, executive Director of RAK Hospital, congratulated the winners during the ceremony. “Congratulations to all the winners of the RAK Biggest Weight Loss Challenge 2024. Your dedication and commitment to improving your health have been truly inspiring. Your achievements not only reflect your personal triumph but also serve as a testament to the power of perseverance and healthy lifestyle choices,” said Dr Siddiqui.

“This year, we have also introduced a new category involving schools, through which we aim to instill the importance of good health from an early age, ensuring that future generations are equipped with the knowledge and understanding of leading healthy lifestyles. Through such initiatives, we strive to create a lasting impact on the well-being of our community,” added Dr Siddiqui.

The Corporate Team Challenge Category witnessed RAK College of Dental Sciences emerge as the champion. In the school categories, The Ideal English School excelled, securing victory in both the School Staff and Child BMI Categories.

The 12-week challenge was conducted from December 16, 2023, to March 3, 2024. Participants' weights and BMI were recorded at the beginning of the challenge, with final weigh-ins conducted on March 2 and 3, 2024, at RAK Hospital or local clinics.

This year's edition was the largest and most inclusive to date, marking the inclusion of school children, revealing that 72 per cent of the registered in this category were overweight. The heaviest child weighed in at 178kg, showcasing the initiative's dedication to promoting health and wellness from an early age. In its fourth edition, the challenge has become a phenomenal success, positioning itself as the country's foremost and potentially the world's largest competition focused on weight loss. With a mission to raise awareness of the obesity epidemic and related complications and guide individuals on their weight-loss journey, the challenge has transcended its local impact to achieve global significance.

Moreover, the challenge attracted a diverse group of participants, with 68 per cent being male and 32 per cent female. Notably, 84 per cent of participants were below 40 years old, with 85 per cent of registered individuals falling into the overweight or obese category, emphasising the challenge's relevance in addressing critical health concerns.

