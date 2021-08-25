Upskilling professionals with work-mode MBA

Industry-relevant UG, PG programmes in Business and Management offered at 5-Star rated MAHE Dubai to career-oriented individuals.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Dubai Campus, the highest rated university as per the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai Higher Education Classification (HEC) Rating 2020, offers a flexible work-mode MBA for working professionals who are looking to upgrade themselves in their career.

The programme is delivered in the evenings and during weekends to seamlessly fit the busy schedules of working professionals.

The work mode MBA provides an opportunity for working professionals to complete their higher education without compromising on their existing job. The industry-oriented curriculum delivered by experts in the fields helps the learners understand key concepts that can be applied at their workplace. Learners also benefit from networking with their corporate peers, who bring to the classroom experiences from their own industries. Many students have also benefitted by upskilling themselves and getting an improved role in the industry of their choice upon successful completion of their course.

Dr Jason Fitzsimmons, Academic President at MAHE Dubai, says, “The current UAE economy is driven by industries such as e-commerce, retail, trading, banking, IT, entrepreneurship, and tourism. The employment opportunities in these key industries are primarily business focused and they tend to hire year-round for people in Business Development, Data Analysis, Supply Chain/Logistics, Operations, HR, and Finance/Accounting. Students of MAHE Dubai School of Business have got employment opportunities with organisations like Kantar, Damac, Dubizzle, BASF, IKEA, Aster, and numerous other organisations in various management domains.”

Other postgraduate programmes offered at MAHE Dubai include an MBA in Global Business, a PG Diploma in Logistics and Supply Chain Management, and a PG Diploma in Business Administration. The MBA in Global Business programme is a comprehensive postgraduate management programme focused on graduates who look to understand in-depth the global business markets, international trade, and so on and so forth. The PG Diploma in Business Administration and PG Diploma in Logistics & Supply Chain Management are one-year programmes focused on the international students who want to get an industry-oriented postgraduate diploma and dive into the many career opportunities that Dubai offers.

MAHE Dubai also offers management programme for undergraduate aspirants. The BBA program for the UG aspirants offers various specialisation to the students including HR, Finance, Marketing, Logistics & Supply Chain Management, and Business Analytics. It also offers a BCom programme for those with an inclination towards Accounting. The highlight of this programme is the collaboration with Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), wherein the students are given substantial exemptions in ACCA final exams.

The School of Business at MAHE Dubai boasts of a state-of-the-art Stock Exchange Lab developed in partnership with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Academy. The students learn various aspects of trading in this lab and simulate transactions to get better business understanding.

MAHE, Dubai Campus secured the Highest Overall Rating Score of 836 with a perfect 5-star rating in seven out of eight categories stipulated for the assessment, which include teaching, programme strength, employability, internationalization, research, facilities, arts and culture, and happiness and well-being. MAHE, Dubai Campus, is also a proud recipient of the Forbes Middle East Higher Education Award 2019 for ‘Outstanding Support for Students’