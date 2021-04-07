- EVENTS
Emaar appoints new head of marketing
Chandrasekar Radhakrishnan set to join Emaar Group this month
Emaar Group has appointed Chandrasekar Radhakrishnan as its new head of marketing. Chandrasekar Radhakrishnan informally known as ‘Chandru’, joins Emaar this month after his successful stints with leading global FCMG and telecom players for over two decades.
Chandrasekar Radhakrishnan will be responsible for the strategic marketing and communications for Emaar across the group, including Emaar Properties, Emaar Development, Emaar Malls, Emaar Hospitality, Emaar Entertainment and Emaar Leisure.
Speaking on his appointment, Mohamed Alabbar, founder, Emaar Properties, said: “We continue to attract the best of global talent and I am delighted to welcome Chandru to the Emaar family. Chandru is a global marketeer with a proven track record of building reputable brands and a deep understanding of the digital landscape. Chandru will lead the centralised group marketing team and spearhead the transformation of marketing to drive equity and growth for the organisation globally, in today’s digitally connected world.”
With a combination of international and domestic experience, Chandrasekar Radhakrishnan will also be responsible for driving marketing effectiveness and efficiency, while strengthening Emaar’s brand presence globally. Across his various roles at Coca-Cola, Nestlè, Airtel, Marico and Britannia, Chandrasekar Radhakrishnan has effectively led domestic and global brand teams, built digital competencies, driven creative excellence and strengthened external partnerships.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
