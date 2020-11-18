Selena angry at mental health story being 'twisted' by media
Going public with her story was difficult for the singer.
Singer Selena Gomez says her mental health story was twisted a lot, which made her angry.
In an interview with her mother Mandy Teefey for the newsletter The Newsette, Selena opened up about going public with her mental health struggles, reports eonline.com.
"For me, I had to give up social media, so I would go through these periods when I wouldn't (use my accounts)," she said.
The singer-actress continued: "But I got so angry that my story was twisted into so many different things. The first time I posted (again), I was like, 'I claim my own story, so if you don't hear it from me, then it's not true'. Did I go and get help? Yes I did. But I'm not ashamed. I feel better and I feel like I can understand a lot of things now."
"I think that was my moment when I knew (nobody) was going to take my story away from me. And I really do believe that I made the circle, if you will, of making the media look like s**t if they're making fun of someone who has mental health issues," Selena added.
In April this year, Selena joined pop star Miley Cyrus in an Instagram Live and shared that she is bipolar. She has also said that she wants to use her voice to raise awareness about the illness.
