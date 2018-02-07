$1 million bride cake to sweep you off your feet

The two leaders will 'discuss a range of topics including diplomatic engagements with Russia'
Americas4 hours ago
Modelled on a traditional Arabic bride, the cake is dotted with five white diamonds, each worth $200,000, helping it earn the nomenclature of "The Million Dollar Bride".
The two leaders will 'discuss a range of topics including diplomatic engagements with Russia'
Americas4 hours ago
Google acquired AI company has tried to master natural language processing that machines use to understand human language
Opinion4 hours ago
The woman had arrived 12 days ago to attend a marriage
coronavirus4 hours ago
Over 1,500 flights cancelled due to staffing issues
Aviation4 hours ago
Precautions taken include mask-wearing, on-site PCR testing for Country Pavilion staff, frontline workers
Expo 20205 hours ago
Former government adviser Rina Amiri was a critic of the country's hasty Afghan withdrawal
MENA5 hours ago
Visit aimed at strengthening ties between South Indian state, Thumbay Group and Gulf Medical University (GMU)
Health5 hours ago
India are on their latest quest for a first Test series victory in South Africa and were in a strong position to take an initial step toward achieving that
Cricket5 hours ago