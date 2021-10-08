Watch: Bear charms internet with adorable accidental selfie footage

House committee probing Capitol riots votes unanimously on move
Footage of a bear finding a GoPro camera in snow and accidentally turning it on has taken the internet by storm.
The clip has racked up over 4.5 million views on Twitter alone.
The bear can be seen inspecting and fiddling with the camera at first, possibly mistaking it for food, and even attempting to swallow it at one point.
According to NDTV, the camera reportedly belonged to a man who had lost it in the snow of the Wyoming mountains.
“This GoPro had been sitting in the snow for a long time. When I finally found it, I charged it up and couldn't believe what I saw," the man said.
"After four months of it sitting there, a big old black bear found it and not only managed to turn it on but also started recording himself playing with it. Hands down the craziest thing I've seen."
