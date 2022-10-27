US: Tesla recalls 24,000 vehicles over seat belt issue

The company said the buckles may have been incorrectly reassembled during vehicle service

By Reuters Published: Thu 27 Oct 2022, 3:15 PM

Tesla Inc is recalling just over 24,000 US 2017-2022 Model 3 vehicles over a seat belt issue.

The Austin-based electric vehicle company said the second-row left seat belt buckle and second-row centre seat belt anchor may have been incorrectly reassembled during vehicle service.

It told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration it had reports of 105 service repairs, including warranty claims, for US vehicles that were or might be related to the recall issue.

