US: Several injured as SUV crashes into front of Apple store

A large hole was seen in the glass front of the store in Massachusetts

Screengrab from a Twitter video shows the accident in an Apple store in Massachusetts.

By AP Published: Mon 21 Nov 2022, 9:56 PM

An SUV crashed into Apple store on Monday in Massachusetts, injuring several people, authorities said.

A large hole was seen in the glass front of the store and first responders were at the scene in Hingham following the crash shortly before 11am.

Police were investigating and didn’t immediately say whether the crash was believed to be accidental.

At least five people were reported hurt. A nurse at nearby South Shore Hospital told WCVB that the hospital was notified that seven to 10 victims could be transported to their emergency room.

The store, which is located in the Derby Street Shops, had been scheduled to open about an hour before the crash.