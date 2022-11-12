US seeks 15 years for Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes over fraud

They needed one seat to wrest control of the evenly-divided Senate, but by early Wednesday the only one to change party hands went to the Democrats
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes should spend 15 years in prison and pay $800 million in restitution to investors defrauded in the blood testing start-up, US prosecutors recommended late on Friday.
The Department of Justice recommendation, made in a court filing, came as Holmes prepares to be sentenced next week.
"Considering the extensiveness of Holmes' fraud... the sentencing of 180 months' imprisonment would reflect the seriousness of the offenses, provide for just punishment for the offenses, and deter Holmes and others," the prosecutors said.
Holmes earlier urged US District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose, California not to send her to prison.
A jury convicted the 38-year-old on four counts of wire fraud and conspiracy in January. Each count carries a maximum 20-year prison term. Any sentence would likely be served concurrently.
Prosecutors said she lied to investors from 2010 to 2015 by promising Theranos Inc's technology could run many tests on one drop of blood from a finger prick.
Holmes had pleaded not guilty to charges that she lied about Theranos, including that its technology could detect diseases with a few drops of blood, and said the firm's lab directors were in charge of test quality.
On Monday, Davila rejected her requests for a new trial, including over a claim that a key prosecution witness visited her at home and made statements that undermined his testimony.
Holmes founded Theranos in 2003 at the age of 19. The company was once valued at $9 billion, and Forbes magazine estimated Holmes' net worth at $4.5 billion in 2015.
Theranos collapsed after the Wall Street Journal published a series of articles, starting in 2015, that suggested its devices were flawed and inaccurate.
They needed one seat to wrest control of the evenly-divided Senate, but by early Wednesday the only one to change party hands went to the Democrats
Frost has aligned solidly with the Democratic party's progressive wing, focusing on social justice as well as the fight against climate change and gun violence
In a potential warning sign for 2024, around two-thirds in the AP VoteCast survey say they think Biden is not a strong leader
Republicans in Arizona unsuccessfully sued to extend voting hours, with Trump and his allies calling a few non-functioning tabulation machines evidence of a fix
The outcome of races for House and Senate will determine the future of Biden’s agenda and serve as a referendum on his administration
Conde Nast is seeking at least $4 million in damages – or triple the defendants' profits from their album and 'counterfeit' magazine
The world's most valuable electric-vehicle maker has lost nearly half its market value since Musk bid for Twitter in April
The jackpot is the largest lottery prize ever won, topping the previous record $1.586 billion prize won by three ticket holders in 2016