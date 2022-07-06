UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

US Secretary of State Blinken spoke to Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Two leaders discus bilateral relations and situation in Afghanistan

By Reuters

Published: Wed 6 Jul 2022, 10:52 PM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a call on Wednesday with Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and discussed bilateral relations and the situation in Pakistan's neighbor Afghanistan, the State Department said.

They also spoke about the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on food security in Pakistan and the rest of the world, the State Department said in a statement.

ALSO READ:


More news from Americas