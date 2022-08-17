US: Republican Liz Cheney loses to Trump-backed challenger

She could secure only 30.3% of the vote, against Harriet Hageman's 65.1%

Photo: Reuters

By Reuters Published: Wed 17 Aug 2022, 7:13 AM Last updated: Wed 17 Aug 2022, 7:18 AM

US Representative Liz Cheney, a fierce Republican critic of Donald Trump, the former president who played a prominent role in the congressional probe of the January 6 Capitol riots, lost to a Trump-backed primary challenger on Tuesday, according to Edison Research.

Cheney's defeat to Harriet Hageman marks a significant victory for the former president in his campaign to oust Republicans who had been in favour of impeaching him, after a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol building last year.

The fate of US Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — who had also voted in favour of impeachment and faces another Trump-backed candidate on Tuesday — remains unclear. The polls for that primary — a nonpartisan format in which the top four vote-getters advance to the general election — have not yet closed.

With 18 per cent of the expected ballots counted, Hageman led the Republican field with 65.1 per cent of the vote, followed by Cheney with 30.3 per cent, Edison Research said.

Both Wyoming and Alaska are reliably Republican, making it unlikely that either's result will influence whether President Joe Biden's Democrats lose their razor-thin majorities in Congress. Republicans are expected to retake the House, and also have a chance of winning control of the Senate.

The ousting of Cheney is nevertheless the latest sign of Trump's enduring sway over the Republican Party. Trump, who has hinted that he will run for president in 2024, made ending Cheney's congressional career a priority among the 10 House Republicans targeted for supporting his impeachment in 2021.

Cheney, the daughter of Republican former vice president Dick Cheney, has used her position, on the congressional committee investigating the January 6 attack, to keep attention on Trump's actions around the Capitol riot, and his false claims about the 2020 election — in a bid to persuade fellow Republicans the former president was a threat to democracy.

Cheney, in the House, had voted to impeach Trump on a charge of inciting the Capitol riots, while Murkowski, in the Senate, had voted to convict him on that charge. Trump was ultimately acquitted.

ALSO READ: