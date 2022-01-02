US removes Ethiopia, Mali and Guinea from trade pact

Inyoung You sent Alexander Urtula more than 47,000 demeaning text messages from late March 2019 until his death
Americas1 week ago
President Joe Biden's administration announced on Saturday that it had excluded Ethiopia, Mali and Guinea from a US-Africa trade agreement, saying the actions of the three governments violated its principles.
"The United States today terminated Ethiopia, Mali and Guinea from the AGOA trade preference program due to actions taken by each of their governments in violation of the AGOA Statute," the US Trade Representative (USTR) said in a statement.
The African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) was put in place in 2000 under the administration of former president Bill Clinton to facilitate and regulate trade between the United States and Africa.
But the United States is "deeply concerned by the unconstitutional change in governments in both Guinea and Mali," the statement said.
It also voiced concern about "gross violations of internationally recognized human rights being perpetrated by the government of Ethiopia and other parties amid the widening conflict in northern Ethiopia."
"Each country has clear benchmarks for a pathway toward reinstatement and the administration will work with their governments to achieve that objective," the USTR said.
Under the AGOA agreement, thousands of African products can benefit from reduced import taxes, subject to conditions being met regarding human rights, good governance and worker protection, as well as not applying a customs ban on American products on their territory.
By 2020, 38 countries were eligible for AGOA, according to the USTR website.
The agreement was modernized in 2015 by the US Congress, which also extended the programme until 2025.
Inyoung You sent Alexander Urtula more than 47,000 demeaning text messages from late March 2019 until his death
Americas1 week ago
It’s long-standing tradition for first ladies to visit Children’s National Hospital at Christmastime, but Joe Biden’s visit on Friday was a surprise
Americas1 week ago
Categories include visas for students, temporary agricultural and non-agricultural workers, athletes, artists and entertainers
Americas1 week ago
Trump continues to falsely claim that his 2020 defeat to Biden was due to voter fraud
Americas1 week ago
'The American people will hear from him on that day,' says White House press secretary Jen Psaki
Americas1 week ago
Mayor will decide by Christmas whether the annual New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square will continue as planned
Americas1 week ago
Some 1,000 military doctors, nurses and medics have been deployed to support hospitals already being overwhelmed by Covid-19 patients in some areas
Americas1 week ago
On December 13, Time magazine named Musk as 'Person of the Year 2021'
Americas1 week ago