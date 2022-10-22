US: Plane crashes into New Hampshire building; two killed

Carroll, a former columnist for Elle magazine, sued the then-president for defamation in a New York civil court in November 2019
A small plane crashed into a building in New Hampshire, killing the two people on board and sparking a large fire on the ground, authorities said.
The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement Saturday that a single-engine Beechcraft Sierra aircraft crashed into a building north of Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Keene, New Hampshire on Friday evening. City officials said on their Facebook page that no one was injured in the building that was hit by the plane but that “those on the plane have perished".
“The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates,” the FAA said.
Keene Mayor George Hansel said that two people on the plane died but that they have not been identified. He said the plane hit a two-story barn connected to a multi-family apartment building. All eight people were evacuated from the apartment building due to the subsequent fire and have since been relocated.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
“We are very fortunate in some ways that the plane didn't hit a part of the building where people were,” he said. “This obviously could have been much worse but any loss of life is a tragedy.”
Shaughn Calkins told WMUR-TV that he saw the fire as he was driving.
“We were probably close to quarter of a mile away, and you could feel the heat from the fire,” Calkins said. “It was billowing, so it was a big fire.”
Quarter-dollar coin with profile of actress with her signature bangs and long fingernails to begin circulating on Tuesday
In 2021, Danchenko, a Russian-born researcher living in the United States, was indicted on five counts of making false statements to FBI agents in 2017
Police said that Brownlee had been potentially seeking another victim when he was arrested, on suspicion of killing six men over the past 18 months
The Jan 6 committee vice chair was its obvious star, imbued with moral authority by the fact that she’d sacrificed her position in Republican leadership, and possibly her political career, to stand up to Donald Trump. But there were many others
The accused took the girl to a wooded area near a park, made her get on her knees and cut her throat with a knife
The Oscar winner testifies that he was “shocked” when Rapp went public with his claim in a 2017 article in Buzzfeed
The actor will come to his own defence on Monday in a civil lawsuit accusing him of making unwanted sexual advances on a 14-year-old boy in 1986