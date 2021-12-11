US: Multiple people trapped after roof collapse at Amazon warehouse

The company is assessing the situation and damage at the facility

By Reuters Published: Sat 11 Dec 2021, 1:28 PM

Multiple people were trapped after a roof partially collapsed at an Amazon.com Inc facility near St. Louis on Friday night, after tornadoes and strong storms blew through the area, media reported.

The warehouse in Edwardsville in southern Illinois was damaged after a severe weather event occurred around 8.33pm, the authorities said, adding that local police and fire departments have a search and rescue operations in place.

Authorities did not confirm that there were people trapped in the facility.

ALSO READ:

"My prayers are with the people of Edwardsville tonight, and I've reached out to the mayor to provide any needed state resources," Illinois Governor JB Pritzker tweeted.

Amazon was assessing the situation and damage at the facility, a spokesperson said in a statement.

The US National Weather Service had issued tornado warnings on Friday night for areas in several states including Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri and Illinois.