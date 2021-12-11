US: Multiple people trapped after roof collapse at Amazon warehouse

The 2021 class was whittled down from a field of more than 12,000 applicants
Americas4 days ago
Multiple people were trapped after a roof partially collapsed at an Amazon.com Inc facility near St. Louis on Friday night, after tornadoes and strong storms blew through the area, media reported.
The warehouse in Edwardsville in southern Illinois was damaged after a severe weather event occurred around 8.33pm, the authorities said, adding that local police and fire departments have a search and rescue operations in place.
Authorities did not confirm that there were people trapped in the facility.
ALSO READ:
"My prayers are with the people of Edwardsville tonight, and I've reached out to the mayor to provide any needed state resources," Illinois Governor JB Pritzker tweeted.
Amazon was assessing the situation and damage at the facility, a spokesperson said in a statement.
The US National Weather Service had issued tornado warnings on Friday night for areas in several states including Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri and Illinois.
The 2021 class was whittled down from a field of more than 12,000 applicants
Americas4 days ago
Dole had announced in February that he had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer and would begin treatment
Americas5 days ago
“He’s my brother, and I love him to death no matter what.”
Americas6 days ago
Four days before the tragedy, James Crumbley bought the 9mm Sig Sauer semi-automatic handgun for his son
Americas6 days ago
McDonald says the mother had sent her son a text, saying 'Ethan, don't do it.'
Americas1 week ago
Crumbley was charged as an adult with two dozen crimes.
Americas1 week ago
The shooting spree that killed three students was the deadliest on US school property this year
Americas1 week ago
Anthony Broadwater, 61, served 16 years in prison after he was wrongfully convicted of raping Sebold
Americas1 week ago