US: Multiple people shot in New York City subway station, trains halted

Authorities don’t know whether one or more suspects were involved
Americas1 week ago
Multiple people were shot Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, the city fire department said.
Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park found multiple people shot, a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said.
A photo from the scene showed people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the floor station.
Further details were not immediately available. New York City police said they were responding to reports of people wounded either by gunfire or an explosion.
Trains servicing that station were delayed during the morning commute.
