US: Man attempts to stab candidate for NY governor during speech

The congressman continued his campaigning after the attacker was taken into custody, a spokesperson says

By AP Published: Fri 22 Jul 2022, 7:01 AM

US Representative Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate running for New York governor, was attacked by a man who tried to stab him at an upstate event on Thursday. However, Zeldin managed to escape uninjured, said Katie Vincentz, campaign spokesperson. The congressman had been giving a speech when a man climbed onstage and appeared to begin wrestling him.

New York GOP Chair Nick Langworthy told The Associated Press that he did not have any details on the attacker, or his weapon, but exchanged text messages with Zeldin afterwards, while the congressman was speaking to police.

“He is fine. He’s not seriously injured. It’s just a chaotic scene there,” Langworthy said.

A video of the event in Perinton posted on Twitter showed the man appearing to grab Zeldin's arm. The two fell to the ground as other people quickly tried to intervene.

“Thanks to the swift action of several brave event goers, the perpetrator was subdued,” Langworthy explained, in a statement.

Zeldin's campaign spokespersons also added that the attacker was taken into custody, after which the congressman continued his speech.

An Army Reserve lieutenant colonel who has represented eastern Long Island in Congress since 2015, Zeldin is a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, and was among the Republicans in Congress who voted against certifying the 2020 election results.

He is currently challenging incumbent Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul, this November.

