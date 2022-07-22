US: Man attempts to stab candidate for NY governor during speech

Artemis-1 is first in series of missions as US seeks to return humans to Moon
US Representative Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate running for New York governor, was attacked by a man who tried to stab him at an upstate event on Thursday. However, Zeldin managed to escape uninjured, said Katie Vincentz, campaign spokesperson. The congressman had been giving a speech when a man climbed onstage and appeared to begin wrestling him.
New York GOP Chair Nick Langworthy told The Associated Press that he did not have any details on the attacker, or his weapon, but exchanged text messages with Zeldin afterwards, while the congressman was speaking to police.
“He is fine. He’s not seriously injured. It’s just a chaotic scene there,” Langworthy said.
A video of the event in Perinton posted on Twitter showed the man appearing to grab Zeldin's arm. The two fell to the ground as other people quickly tried to intervene.
“Thanks to the swift action of several brave event goers, the perpetrator was subdued,” Langworthy explained, in a statement.
Zeldin's campaign spokespersons also added that the attacker was taken into custody, after which the congressman continued his speech.
An Army Reserve lieutenant colonel who has represented eastern Long Island in Congress since 2015, Zeldin is a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, and was among the Republicans in Congress who voted against certifying the 2020 election results.
He is currently challenging incumbent Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul, this November.
ALSO READ:
Artemis-1 is first in series of missions as US seeks to return humans to Moon
The two will hold duelling rallies in Arizona on Friday
US President takes to Twitter to point out that prices have been falling for more than a month
The mother asked her daughter to calm the toddler while on a work call
The scheme was part of an effort by the accused to showcase political connections as they sought funds to build a park in New York
25 to 30 lockers robbed belonging to 18 individual exhibitors
She urged the students to be accepting of all types of people
Vaccinated air travellers will have to get tested on arrival