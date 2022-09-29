US: Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott files for divorce from second husband

At the time of the first split, the Amazon founder was the second richest person in the world

Amazon owner Jeff Bezos' former wife MacKenzie Scott has filed for divorce from her second husband, Dan Jewett, two years after they got married.

On Monday, Scott, a billionaire philanthropist, filed for divorce in Washington State's King County Superior Court, as per a New York Times report.

According to the report, Jewett, who works as a high school science teacher, did not contest the divorce, and the division of property has already been determined in a prenuptial agreement.

Scott and Jewett got married in March 2021. The news about their marital problems first came out in pubic when the science teacher's name suddenly disappeared from Scott's philanthropic pledges.

Scott's divorce comes three years after she and Jeff Bezos announced they were splitting following 25 years of their marriage. That split ended in what was reported to be the biggest divorce settlement in the world.

Scott shares four children with Bezos as well.

"We want to make people aware of a development in our lives," tweeted Bezos, the world's second richest person (at the time).

"As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends."

"We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other. If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again."

