US issues general licences allowing personal remittances to flow to Afghanistan

As the country faces a deepening humanitarian crisis and economic collapse.

By Reuters Published: Fri 10 Dec 2021, 10:48 PM

The United States on Friday formalised guidance allowing personal remittances to flow to Afghanistan, providing protection to senders and financial institutions from US sanctions on the Taliban as the country faces a deepening humanitarian crisis and economic collapse.

The Treasury Department issued a general license authorising transactions involving the US-blacklisted Taliban or Haqqani Network that are incident and necessary to the transfer of noncommercial, personal remittances to Afghanistan, including through Afghan depository institutions.