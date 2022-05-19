US health secretary, President Biden's daughter test positive for Covid-19

The image depicts the glowing gas that encircles the phenomenon
Another member of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet has tested positive for Covid-19.
US Health Secretary Xavier Becerra tested positive for the virus on Wednesday while visiting Berlin, a spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Human Services said. Becerra is fully vaccinated and was experiencing mild symptoms.
HHS spokeswoman Sarah Lovenheim said he will continue to work in isolation.
Becerra was last at the White House last Thursday. He is not considered a close contact of Biden.
Becerra was in Berlin for a meeting of health ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy nations on Thursday and Friday. The meeting’s focus is on drawing lessons from the pandemic, protecting the vulnerable and unvaccinated from COVID-19, and how to ease the strain on health systems.
On Tuesday, Becerra met with Germany’s health minister, Karl Lauterbach. He separately met the head of Germany’s disease control agency, Lothar Wieler, two of the country’s top virus experts and the management of Berlin’s biggest hospital, Charite.
None of their offices immediately responded to requests for comment.
Pictures posted on social media of the meetings with Wieler showed the men standing close together outside without masks, but wearing masks while indoors.
Prior to Berlin, Becerra attended a meeting of health ministers in Bali, Indonesia.
Earlier, US President Joe Biden’s daughter, Ashley, also tested positive for Covid-19.
Ashley Biden, 40, was scheduled to travel to Central America with her mother, Jill Biden, departing on Wednesday afternoon, but will no longer make the trip, the White House said.
