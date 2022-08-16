US First Lady Jill Biden tests positive for Covid-19

She is to stay at a private residence in South Carolina

By Web Desk Published: Tue 16 Aug 2022, 5:47 PM Last updated: Tue 16 Aug 2022, 5:57 PM

US First Lady Jill Biden has testified positive for Covid-19, her communications director Elizabeth Alexander said on Tuesday.

After testing negative for COVID-19 on Monday during her regular testing cadence, the first lady began to develop cold-like symptoms late in the evening. She tested negative again on a rapid antigen test, but a PCR test came back positive, the spokeswoman said.

President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the White House said.

