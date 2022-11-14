US: Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany marries beau Michael Boulos

Two other women were wounded in the attack but are in stable condition, authorities say
Tiffany Trump, daughter of former US President Donald Trump, tied the knot with beau Michael Boulos on Sunday.
According to Page Six, her father, former President Donald Trump, escorted Tiffany down the aisle and kissed her on the cheek before she exchanged vows with Michael in Mar-a-Lago.
She exchanged vows with Boulos in front of an altar covered in a halo of blue, pink, and white flowers, dressed in a long-sleeved, beaded wedding gown by Elie Saab.
Ivanka Trump, along with husband Jared Kushner and her kids, Melania Trump, Tiffany's mother Marla Maples, and half-brother Eric Trump were among the many guests who enjoyed the lavish wedding festivities, as per Page Six.
Although the wedding festivities went smoothly, the planning process was reportedly worrying for Tiffany.
Just a few days ago, Tiffany was said to be "flipping out" and worried that Hurricane Nicole would ruin her big day. "Friday is supposed to be a welcome dinner and they aren't sure it's going to happen ... Tiffany is flipping out," a source told Page Six on Wednesday.
ALSO READ:
Guests were reportedly forced to change their RSVPs after the Palm Beach International Airport closed and cancelled all flights, despite the fact that some were already in town when the hurricane made landfall.
"Tiffany is still there. Some guests came in for the week, and they had all these things planned. It was going to be a whole over-the-top thing," the insider continued.
"They had to cancel events today and cancelled a golf outing for tomorrow. Everyone is stuck inside."
Fortunately, Tiffany and her fiancé were able to obtain a marriage licence on Tuesday, just before the Palm Beach County Courthouse was compelled to close.
Two other women were wounded in the attack but are in stable condition, authorities say
It will be the first in-person meeting between the leaders of the world’s two biggest economies since the former became President in January 2021
Even a slim House majority would allow them to shape the rest of Biden's term, blocking priorities such as abortion rights and launching investigations
The Microsoft co-founder's selection features works by big names such as Van Gogh, Cezanne, Gauguin, Seurat and Klimt
Threats against lawmakers and election officials have been at all-time highs, and authorities have issued warnings about rising extremism in the country
They needed one seat to wrest control of the evenly-divided Senate, but by early Wednesday the only one to change party hands went to the Democrats
Frost has aligned solidly with the Democratic party's progressive wing, focusing on social justice as well as the fight against climate change and gun violence
In a potential warning sign for 2024, around two-thirds in the AP VoteCast survey say they think Biden is not a strong leader