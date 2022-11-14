US: Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany marries beau Michael Boulos

The former President escorted his daughter down the aisle and kissed her on the cheek before she exchanged vows with Boulos in Mar-a-Lago

AFP

By ANI Published: Mon 14 Nov 2022, 12:19 AM

Tiffany Trump, daughter of former US President Donald Trump, tied the knot with beau Michael Boulos on Sunday.

According to Page Six, her father, former President Donald Trump, escorted Tiffany down the aisle and kissed her on the cheek before she exchanged vows with Michael in Mar-a-Lago.

She exchanged vows with Boulos in front of an altar covered in a halo of blue, pink, and white flowers, dressed in a long-sleeved, beaded wedding gown by Elie Saab.

Ivanka Trump, along with husband Jared Kushner and her kids, Melania Trump, Tiffany's mother Marla Maples, and half-brother Eric Trump were among the many guests who enjoyed the lavish wedding festivities, as per Page Six.

Although the wedding festivities went smoothly, the planning process was reportedly worrying for Tiffany.

Just a few days ago, Tiffany was said to be "flipping out" and worried that Hurricane Nicole would ruin her big day. "Friday is supposed to be a welcome dinner and they aren't sure it's going to happen ... Tiffany is flipping out," a source told Page Six on Wednesday.

Guests were reportedly forced to change their RSVPs after the Palm Beach International Airport closed and cancelled all flights, despite the fact that some were already in town when the hurricane made landfall.

"Tiffany is still there. Some guests came in for the week, and they had all these things planned. It was going to be a whole over-the-top thing," the insider continued.

"They had to cancel events today and cancelled a golf outing for tomorrow. Everyone is stuck inside."

Fortunately, Tiffany and her fiancé were able to obtain a marriage licence on Tuesday, just before the Palm Beach County Courthouse was compelled to close.