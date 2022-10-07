US buys radiation sickness drug as part of long-standing programme

A family statement published in US media Tuesday said the beloved songwriter died of natural causes
The US government this week bought $290 million in supplies of a drug designed to treat blood cell injuries following radiological and nuclear emergencies as part of what it said were long-standing efforts to prepare for potential health impacts from threats to national security.The US Department of Health and Human Services purchased the drug Nplate from Amgen Inc.
When asked whether the purchase, announced on Tuesday, was linked to tensions with Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, an HHS spokesperson said it was part of ongoing efforts to prepare for a wide range of threats including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and emerging infectious diseases.
With funds from the Project Bioshield Act, a law passed in 2004, HHS supports development of diagnostics, vaccines and treatments to respond to potential health impacts of such threats. When development is successful, HHS buys the products for national preparedness.
Concerns about potential use of nuclear weapons have risen after Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued warnings in recent weeks that he is ready to use them to defend Russia, cautioning it was no bluff.
The White House has said repeatedly that it has seen no indication that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons despite what it calls Putin's "nuclear saber-rattling."
President Joe Biden said on Thursday the threat by Putin to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine has brought the world closer to "Armageddon" than at any time since the Cold-War Cuban Missile Crisis.
Radiation sickness occurs when a person's entire body is exposed to a high dose of penetrating radiation, reaching internal organs in a matter of seconds. Symptoms include impaired blood clotting, which can lead to uncontrolled and life-threatening bleeding.
A family statement published in US media Tuesday said the beloved songwriter died of natural causes
The 29-page suit lists several instances in which the news channel appeared to compare him to Hitler, especially a January 2022 special report with footage of the dictator
In April, CDC dropped its "Do Not Travel" Covid-19 recommendations for about 90 international destinations
'The first thing I saw was an airplane wheel sitting at the end of our bed,' explained Jason Hoffman, whose house suffered damages
Insurers braced for between $28 billion and $47 billion in claims from what could amount to the costliest Florida storm since Hurricane Andrew in 1992
Introduced by United Nations workers after the country's calamitous 2010 earthquake, the disease went on to kill around 10,000 people
The federal agency will consult with the Department of Justice on whether to initiate an action for the recovery of documents unlawfully removed
Food was scarce when I was growing up, so I ate all I could when I had the chance