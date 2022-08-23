US: Biden's approval rises to 41%, highest since early June, poll says

Biden’s ratings rise following a series of legislative wins for Democrats

Published: Tue 23 Aug 2022

US President Joe Biden’s public approval rating rose this week to its highest level since early June, following a series of legislative wins for his Democratic Party, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Tuesday.

The two-day national poll found that 41 per cent of Americans approve of Biden’s job performance. It was his first time above 40 per cent since early June.

Biden’s lowest ratings of 36 per cent — in four weekly polls in May, June and July — rivalled the lows of his predecessor, Donald Trump, whose popularity bottomed out at 33 per cent in December 2017.

In four of the last five weeks Biden’s ratings rose as the Democratic-controlled Congress passed a swath of legislations to fight climate change, lower drug prices and boost efforts to make the United States more competitive with China’s science and technology efforts.

Democrats are expected to lose control of the US House of Representatives in a November 8 election, but forecasters say they have better odds of keeping control of the Senate. Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell this week gave Republicans only a 50-50 chance of taking back control of that chamber.

Even with control only of the House, Republicans would be able to bring Biden’s legislative agenda to a halt and launch potentially politically damaging investigations.

This week’s poll showed 78 per cent of Democrats approved of Biden, up from 69 per cent in early July. Only 12 per cent of Republicans approved of Biden, a figure that has remained largely steady in recent weeks.

Biden’s overall approval rating has been below 50 per cent since August of last year as Americans grapple with inflation and an economy scarred by the Covid-19 health crisis.

Inflation has shown some signs of easing, however, with gasoline prices dropping from record highs.

The latest Reuters/Ipsos poll, conducted online in English throughout the United States, gathered responses from 1,005 adults, including 458 Democrats and 379 Republicans. It has a credibility interval — a measure of precision — of four percentage points.