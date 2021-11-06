US: At least 8 dead after crush at Travis Scott concert

Police raided two farms where the gang was preparing attacks on several local bank branches
At least eight people died and several were injured in a crush at a Travis Scottt concert at the Astroworld music festival in the southern United States on Friday, authorities said.
“The crowd began to compress towards the front of the stage and that caused some panic and it started causing some injuries,” Houston fire chief Samuel Pena said at a press conference.
“We had at least eight confirmed fatalities tonight and scores of individuals that were injured,” he said, adding the cause of death cannot be confirmed until after medical exams are completed.
“We transported 17 patients to the hospital... 11 of those that were transported were in cardiac arrest.”
474 passengers on board locomotive
US President is trying to revive the 2015 nuclear deal and bring Iran back into compliance.
The teller later told the woman that her family was cursed and her children were in danger
Stunt reportedly to 'remind' citizens of 'the Republican Party's embrace' of white supremacist values
US lawmaker calls into meeting while performing surgery
Targeting four individuals and two entities.
White House expects warm and constructive dialogue between the two leaders.
